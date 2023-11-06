China: Member of The Hague Convention as of 7 November 2023

The purpose of The Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 is to abolish the traditional requirement for legalization and replace the often long and costly legalization process with the issuance of a single Apostille certificate by the competent authority in the place where the document originates. In 2006 there was also an electronic Apostille Programme (E-APP) launched. As of 7 November 2023, The Hague Convention will have 126 member countries.

With China joining The Hague Convention all the burdensome process to get documents certified and legalized will come to an end.

This is a great relief to all who had to deal with the bureaucracy around this.

Canada: Adjustments to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

Until August 30, 2024, the Canadian government has announced to make further adjustments, this includes above all:

Employers will have to annually review the compensation for temporary foreign workers and make sure to meet the requirements and increases based on the profession and the area

An employer can hire temporary foreign workers while keeping in mind that the number can not exceed 30% of the total workforce

The labor market impact assessment is not required to be 18 months any longer but will be reduced to 12 months

These are valid adjustments for Canadian employers struggling with the shortage of workers.

Netherlands: Adjustment on the 30% tax ruling as of 1 January 2024

The Dutch government has agreed to adjust to the 30% tax ruling, which was a huge benefit for qualifying expatriates and migrants. The maximum period for which the preferential tax ruling was applicable, has not changed. It will be still valid for 60 months. The amendment as of 1 January 2024 contains:

For the first 20 months: maximum of 30%

21st to 40th month: maximum of 20% for

41st to 60th month: maximum of 10 %

There will be a transition period for those for whom the 30% tax ruling is currently applied.

