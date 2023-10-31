The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program has been a critical lifeline for individuals fleeing countries plagued by natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extraordinary conditions. In recent years, the political and economic crisis in Venezuela has led to an exodus of its citizens seeking refuge in the United States and other countries. This growing need for assistance led the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in September 2023 to extend TPS designation for Venezuelan nationals, as many can no longer safely return to the country.

The Greenberg Traurig team, committed to pro bono service, continues to play a role, assisting eligible Venezuelan nationals in submitting TPS applications as well as securing employment authorization documents (EADs). In Atlanta, for example, the firm is aiding a Venezuelan student studying marketing at a U.S. university to apply for TPS.

Individuals who are eligible for TPS are protected from deportation and can obtain employment authorization as well as travel authorization once their applications are accepted. If her application is accepted, our TPS candidate in Atlanta will have the ability to live and work in the United States without fear of deportation while Venezuela's political and economic situation stabilizes.

In addition to assisting Venezuelan nationals, GT has worked thousands of pro bono hours and pledged resources toward aiding individuals and families from around the world who have fled their countries to seek refuge in the United States. For example, in March 2022, GT pledged up to $2 million to support the humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine in addition to a large scale mobilization of pro bono work for refugees, and members of our Warsaw office took Ukrainian refugees into their homes. During National Pro Bono Month and beyond, the Immigration & Compliance Practice proudly dedicates time and resources to these important matters.

