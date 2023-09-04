Sweden:
Revised Blue Card Wage Demand
04 September 2023
Fakhoury Global Immigration
The Blue Card salary threshold in Sweden has increased to 57,450
SEK/month. This increase is effective immediately and applies to
all existing applications.
Companies should ensure they meet this new salary threshold for
their employees.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
