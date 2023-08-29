In Ghana, resident permits are required for foreigners to stay and work for extended periods of time. It is important for foreigners to understand the duration and renewal process of a Ghanaian resident permit to ensure compliance with the country's immigration laws. The purpose of this article is to provide a general overview of the resident permit system in Ghana and give information on how long a resident permit can last when issued to a foreigner. Thus, if you find yourself asking how long does a resident permit last in Ghana, then this article is the right one for you..

A resident permit in Ghana can be obtained for a variety of reasons and for a variety of lengths of time. Ghana offers three types of residence permits, definite/temporary residence permits, indefinite/permanent residence permits, and special residence permits. Each comes with its own set of rules and restrictions, including the type of business the person may undertake while residing in Ghana. These documents are essential as they regulate foreigners' stays in the country. Foreigners can legally reside and work in Ghana with a resident permit issued by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). Foreigners living in Ghana have the right to live in the country and contribute to its development.

How long does a resident permit last?

Individuals who intend to stay in Ghana for a short period of time are usually granted residence permits. These permits are commonly issued to expatriates working on short-term projects, students pursuing higher education, or individuals seeking medical treatment. This allows them to stay in Ghana for the period endorsed on the permit. For example, a student with a residence permit may be allowed to stay in the country for the duration of their studies longer than a non-student who came to do a short business in Ghana.

Persons that are in the country for short business trips or for medical treatment may also be granted a short-term permit that allows for the duration stated on the application form and as examined and accepted by the Immigration Service.

A residence permit is issued for the duration specified in the permit. It typically states the issue date and the duration of the permit. For instance, a residence permit which has an issue date of 23rd August 2023 with a duration of two years, will expire on 23rd August 2025.

