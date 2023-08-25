ARTICLE

Short News August 25, 2023

Italy: Facilitated admission of university graduates

The government of Italy recently decided that all foreigners with a student permit are exempt from the maximum number of permits, called quotas, if they apply for a work permit (during or after their studies). An employment contract is sufficient. Foreigners who are only doing an internship are also exempt from the maximum number if they can show an employment contract of at least 20 hours and have completed the internship. The statutory minimum wage is reserved.

Spain: New regulation regarding proof of health insurance for intra-corporate transferees

In Spain, the regulations regarding health insurance for intra-corporate transferees are being tightened. Already in the work permit procedure, proof of a health insurance recognized in Spain or a subsidiary of a foreign insurance company officially registered in Spain must be provided. The certificate must show the legally registered name of the insurance company.

Israel: Discontinuation of the Apostille Stamp

The Israeli courts are temporarily suspending the issuance of the Apostille stamp. This means all legalizations of birth, marriage, and death certificates as well as powers of attorney or diplomas is currently suspended. At this time, there is no further information as to when Apostille stamp legalization services will resume.

Kurznachrichten 25. August 2023

Italien: Erleichterte Zulassung von Hochschulabsolventen

Die Regierung Italiens entschied kürzlich, dass sämtliche Ausländer mit einer Studentenbewilligung von der Höchstzahl der Bewilligungen (Kontingente) befreit sind, wenn sie eine Arbeitsbewilligung (während oder nach dem Studium) beantragen. Ausreichend ist ein Arbeitsvertrag. Ausländer, die nur ein Praktikum absolvieren, sind auch von der Höchstzahl befreit, wenn sie einen Arbeitsvertrag von mindestens 20 Stunden vorweisen können und das Praktikum abgeschlossen haben. Der gesetzliche Mindestlohn bleibt vorbehalten.

Spanien: Verschärfung der Regelung bzgl. Krankenversicherungsnachweis bei firmeninternen Entsendungen

In Spanien werden die Vorschriften bezüglich Krankenversicherung von firmeninternen Entsandten verschärft. Bereits im Arbeitsbewilligungsverfahren muss der Nachweis einer in Spanien anerkannten Krankenversicherung bzw. einer Tochtergesellschaft einer ausländischen Versicherungsfirma, die in Spanien offiziell eingetragen ist, erbracht werden. Auf der Bescheinigung muss der rechtlich eingetragene Name der Versicherungsfirma ersichtlich sein.

Israel: Einstellung des Apostille-Stempels

Die israelischen Gerichte stellen die Ausstellung des Apostille-Stempels vorübergehend ein. Das heisst sämtliche Beglaubigungen von Geburts-, Heirats- und Todesurkunden sowie Vollmachten oder Diplome sind momentan ausgesetzt. Zurzeit gibt es keine weitere Auskunft, wann die Beglaubigung mit Apostille-Stempel wieder aufgenommen wird.

Best Practice

How to make your next trade fair appearance a success from a licensing, social security, and tax law perspective

For many companies, trade fairs remain one of the most important occasions for presenting their products. A successful presentation requires very good preparation and planning in various respects. If the trade fair appearance does not take place in one's own country but abroad, some legal aspects must be taken into account. These must also be included in the organization.

In practice, it is often forgotten that a work permit or registration as well as possible working time or night work permits may also have to be obtained for the staff that one uses on site at a trade fair. In addition, one would have to check the situation from a social security or tax point of view. It is sometimes not so easy to keep track of the various regulations and to take the right measures.

If these regulations are not complied with, it unfortunately happens time and again that the authorities impose appropriate fines.

Case study:

Drinks Schweiz AG, based in Zurich, produces, among other things, bottling equipment and beverage vending machines. They have decided that they would like to present these at foreign trade fairs and hope to gain new customers in this way. As part of the preparation for the trade fair appearance, one considers how the implementation at foreign trade fairs can best be planned and implemented.

The marketing team has selected two trade fairs that will take place in the next 6 months and which are interesting for further customer acquisition. One fair will take place in Germany and the other fair in France. The fairs last 2-3 days each. The event in Germany is the first of the two, so the planning focuses on this one.

Two machines are to be installed on-site for the trade fair. This requires 4 technicians to set up and dismantle the machines, as well as 4 people to look after the stand and security personnel to guard the machines at night.

The assembly and dismantling of the machines require highly specialized personnel so that they can only be supervised by the company's technicians. When selecting the technicians, the following are chosen: 2 people from Drinks Schweiz AG, one person from Drinks Deutschland AG, and one person from Drinks Polen AG. These people will set up the machines one day before the fair starts, they will also be on-site during the fair, and after the fair, they will need another day for dismantling. In total, it is estimated that these people will be on-site for 4-5 days.

For the supervision of the exhibition stand, the personnel will be selected as follows: 3 persons from Drinks Schweiz AG and 1 person from Drinks Deutschland AG. All persons will arrive the evening before the fair and can return on the last day of the fair. They will therefore only be on site for 2-3 days. The person responsible for marketing is employed by Drinks Schweiz AG and will already be on-site one day before the fair to set up the stand. For the security staff, they would like to use local people.

