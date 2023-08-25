European Union:
Form I-9 Deadline, TPS For Sudan And Ukraine, Europe's Travel Authorization System (Podcast)
25 August 2023
Berry Appleman and Leiden
An important I-9 deadline will arrive next week. The Biden
administration extends Temporary Protected Status for Sudan and
Ukraine. And European countries move to establish a new travel
authorization system. Get the news and more on this episode of the
BAL Immigration Report:
