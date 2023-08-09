In the context of cross-border employees, determining remuneration & allowances is not always easy. In addition to the wishes of the employees, as well as the tax and social security aspects, the cost side must also be kept in mind. Moreover, every company is motivated to put together the best possible remuneration package in order to become more attractive in the competition for the best talents.

Together with our partners, we have compiled individual aspects. Let us inspire and guide you:

What is the compensation approach of "remote workers"?

Compensating cross-border moves

Mobility benefits of PassportCard global solutions

Overcoming the FX Payments Nightmare

You find our CONVINUS Global Mobility Insights - Newsletter Sommer / Summer 2023 here: https://insights.convinus.com/convinus-global-mobility-insights-newsletter-sommer-summer-2023/68315257

We hope that the content will also be helpful to you and welcome your feedback by email to: info@convinus.com.

