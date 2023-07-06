The legal stay of Ukrainian citizens and certain members of their families who arrived in Poland after 24 February 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, will be extended until 4 March 2024, and in some cases until 31 August or 30 September 2024.

Legal stay until 31 August 2024 will be possible for:

persons who, on 4 March 2024, will be receiving pre-school education or will be performing compulsory education, and if these persons are minors – also their parents or guardians;

persons who, on 4 March 2024, will be receiving pre-school education or schooling in the Ukrainian educational system with the use of distance education methods and techniques, and if such persons are minors – also their parents or guardians;

persons who, no later than in the school year 2022/2023, commenced education in an upper secondary vocational school, post-secondary school or adult school, and if these persons are minors – also their parents or guardians.

Legal stay until 30 September 2024 will be possible for:

those who take the re-sit date secondary school leaving examination and, if these persons are minors, also their parents or guardians.

