Foreign nationals are generally granted residence permits to allow them to reside temporarily or permanently in a country. There are different processes for applying for a residence permit as a spouse in Ghana depending on the category in which the applicant falls.

Residence permits for spouses in Ghana is essential for couples living together in Ghana who are married to Ghanaian citizens or permanent residents. The procedure may seem overwhelming, but with the right information and preparation, it can be easily mastered. In this essay, we will discuss the key steps involved on how to get a spouse residence permit in Ghana.

Immigration laws in Ghana have specific requirements and categories for residence permit applications and one key category is to be married to a Ghanaian or have an indefinite residence permit as a non-citizen.

For a person to apply for a residence permit for their spouse, there must be proof that the marriage is bonafide and not contracted solely for the purposes of obtaining the permit. The application must be supported by the Ghanaian spouse with a letter consenting to the grant of the permit. The application must also be supported by two guarantors who are Ghanaian and who must execute a security or bond against repatriation expenses.

Once granted, a residence permit must only be used for the purpose for which it was granted. The permit may be revoked if used for purposes other than that for which it was granted. It must be noted that a residence permit issued solely on the basis to a Ghanaian partner does not provide the holder the right to work. If the holder intends to work in Ghana, they must obtain a separate authorisation for that purpose.

The first step towards obtaining a spouse residence permit in Ghana is to meet the eligibility criteria.

Marriage certificate

To qualify to apply for a residence permit as a spouse in Ghana, there must be proof of the marriage. The application must be supported by a marriage certificate together with a signed consent letter and copy of a valid Ghana ID from the Ghanaian spouse.

A letter of support from the principal permit holder

A letter of introduction from your spouse to the Immigration Service is another key requirement towards your journey of acquiring a residence permit in Ghana as a spouse. The letter gives consent and authorization from the Ghanaian spouse or the spouse with an indefinite residence permit.

Other Documents

Other required documents include medical certificates and proof of financial stability to support the spouse. This can include bank statements, employment letters or any other relevant financial documents. In addition, applicants must attach two (20) recent passport pictures (not taken more than 6 months). Also with copies of the guarantors' Ghanaian passport or Ghana Card, or if non-Ghanaian, the principal applicant's residence permit if already issued.

It is now a requirement for applicants to undergo a medical examination for the purposes of the application. They must also provide a copy of their noncitizen ID, and police clearance certificate from their home country.They must also provide two guarantors to execute a security or bond against repatriation expenses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.