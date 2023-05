ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Luxembourg

Aliens Permanently Residing In Cyprus Under The Colour Of Law! Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants The temporary residence permit in Cyprus, also known as the Pink Slip, allows holders of passports from countries outside the European Union to extend their stay in Cyprus...

Cyprus Revises Foreign Residency Rules Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants In an attempt to attract foreign investments to the Island and help economic growth, the Cyprus government in March 2021 revised Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations.

New Amendments To The Cyprus Permanent Residence Scheme According To Regulation 6(2) Of The Aliens And Immigration Regulations Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants The Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Interior to revise the criteria for granting Permanent residency under the provisions of Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulation.

May 2023: Revision Of The Permanent Residency Rules In Cyprus AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC In March of 2021, the Cypriot government made revisions to Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations, with the aim of attracting foreign investments to the island.

The Ultimate Guide To The St. Lucia Citizenship By Investment Program 2023 Lincoln Global Partners The St Lucia Citizenship By Investment program is one of just five direct citizenship by investment programs in the Caribbean that allow foreign investors to acquire a second citizenship...