Key Points

On April 2023, Denmark introduced changes to its immigration laws, which included expanding several of its immigration schemes

Overview

The government of Denmark amended its immigration laws on 23 March 2023. The government expanded two immigration schemes – the Supplementary Pay Limit scheme and the Supplementary Pay Limit under the Fast Track scheme – which now require a minimum annual salary of DKK 375,000.

Moreover, the previous requirement of 20 full-time employees on a permanent basis for Fast Track certification has been lowered to 10.

Additionally, the government will expand the Positive List for People with Higher Education and the Start-Up Denmark scheme.

These schemes will automatically grant a three-year period to work or seek jobs to third-country nationals who have completed a Danish professional bachelor, master or Ph.D. program in Denmark.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 27 March 2023

