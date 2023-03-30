ARTICLE

Key Points

On 17 March 2023, Japan declared that Certificates of Eligibility (CoE) can be acquired in a digital format and delivered via email

Overview

The government of Japan announced that Certificates of Eligibility (CoE) can be obtained in a digital format via email as of 17 March 2023.

To apply for a digital CoE, applicants must select “Email” as the method of receipt. Once the initial application is completed, applicants will receive a URL via email that must be completed. Applicants then must register the CoE receipt using the URL in the email. According to the government, an email of registration should be received within one day of registration.

CoEs are generally required as part of the application process for obtaining a residence permit or entry permissions into Japan.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan will begin issuing digital CoEs to eligible foreign nationals. According to the government announcement, this process will simplify certain immigration measures for overseas foreign nationals.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 March 2023

