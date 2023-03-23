Key Points

The Netherlands proposed revisions to its EU Blue Card policy on 11 March 2023

Overview

On 11 March 2023, the government of the Netherlands proposed revisions to its EU Blue Card Directive. The government's proposed changes include the following:

Harmonizing the Dutch Blue Card requirements with other highly skilled migrant schemes in the country;

Modifying work experience and qualification requirements for highly skilled migrants applying for the Blue Card;

Adjusting minimum salary requirements and shortening the contract duration for qualified highly skilled migrants; and

Introducing the possibility of short-term mobility for EU Blue Card holders and dependent family members.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands proposed revisions to its EU Blue Card policy on 11 March 2023. According to the government, these revisions aim to better align the Netherlands' policies with Blue Card policies in other European member states while making the Netherlands more attractive to highly skilled migrants.

Looking Ahead

The proposed revisions are expected to undergo review for several months before entering into law. Continue to check the government of the Netherlands' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 14 March 2023

