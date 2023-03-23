Key Points

The Netherlands modified the locations in which foreign nationals can submit family reunification applications

Overview

As of 6 March 2023, family members traveling to the Netherlands for family reunification can apply at the immigration office in Zevenaar after they arrive. According to the government announcement, this change is intended to ease the burden on the application center in Ter Apel. Applicants must ensure that an appointment is booked online prior to traveling to the Netherlands.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Netherlands' websiteand Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 14 March 2023

