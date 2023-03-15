Key Points

Starting 1 April 2023, the Philippines will initiate the processing of both new and renewal Bureau of Immigration accreditation clearance applications

Overview

The government of the Philippines will begin processing initial and renewal Bureau of Immigration (BI) accreditation clearance applications beginning on 1 April 2023. The government will continue to accept applications until 15 May 2023. If approved, accreditation permissions will remain valid from 1 July 2023 until 30 June 2024. For a complete checklist of required documents for the application process, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines will accept accreditation applications beginning 1 April 2023. Generally, BI accreditation is required during the application process for certain work authorization types in the Philippines.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 08 March 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.