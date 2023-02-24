The Malaysia Immigration Department has recently announced the implementation of the AutoGate facility for foreign business and social travelers who do not hold a Malaysian long-term pass from 10 countries.
- Who is eligible?
- Visitors are from Australia, Brunei, Germany, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
- A passport must be valid for at least 6 months
- Complete and submit your Malaysia digital arrival card (MDAC) 3 days before arrival (except for permanent residents and long-term pass holders)
- arrivals and departures via KLIA & KLIA2
- How to Register?
- Step 1: Complete and submit MDAC within three days prior to your arrival in Malaysia
- Step 2: Enroll and verify your passport at the manual counter
- Step 3: departure after successful enrollment
- On Subsequent Visit
- Step 1: Complete and submit MDAC within three days prior to your arrival in Malaysia (for every visit)
- Step 2: arrival and departure
Impact on Malaysia Pass holders
- Malaysia Pass holders (such as EP, PVP, DP, RPT, etc) can already use the AutoGate facilities KLIA 1 and KLIA 2.
