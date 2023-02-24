The Malaysia Immigration Department has recently announced the implementation of the AutoGate facility for foreign business and social travelers who do not hold a Malaysian long-term pass from 10 countries.

Who is eligible? Visitors are from Australia, Brunei, Germany, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. A passport must be valid for at least 6 months Complete and submit your Malaysia digital arrival card (MDAC) 3 days before arrival (except for permanent residents and long-term pass holders) arrivals and departures via KLIA & KLIA2

How to Register? Step 1: Complete and submit MDAC within three days prior to your arrival in Malaysia Step 2: Enroll and verify your passport at the manual counter Step 3: departure after successful enrollment

On Subsequent Visit Step 1: Complete and submit MDAC within three days prior to your arrival in Malaysia (for every visit) Step 2: arrival and departure



Impact on Malaysia Pass holders

Malaysia Pass holders (such as EP, PVP, DP, RPT, etc) can already use the AutoGate facilities KLIA 1 and KLIA 2.

