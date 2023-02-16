Getting a Work and Residence Permit in any country is not that easy -at least there will be quite a lot of paper work- but it is not impossible. The truth is, no immigration officials will just hand you a Residence or Work Permit. You need to follow the necessary and right procedures to be approved. The situation is no different in Ghana.

A work permit is an approval granted by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for the employment of foreign nationals specifying the number and description of persons authorized to be employed. A Ghana work permit is usually valid for 1 year and in some special cases 6 months. The work permit specifies the name of the employer and a statement indicating that the holder is only permitted to engage in the particular employment, business or professional occupation specified in the work permit.

Established by Immigration Service Act, 2016, Act 908, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) serves as the principal source for all immigration services including visa entry, residence and employment of foreign nationals in Ghana, in accordance with the Immigration law.

Section 4(1)(e) of Immigration Service Act, 2016(Act 908) provides that for the purpose of achieving the object, the service shall through the Comptroller-General or the duly authorised representative of the Comptroller-General issue visas for entry into the country and permits for residence or work in the country.

Section 24 of the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573) provides that " a person shall not employ any foreign national in Ghana except in accordance with permit granted by Immigrant Quota Committee"

Foreign nationals wishing to work in Ghana may register their business in Ghana and afterward, apply to obtain a work permit from the Ministry of Interior through the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). Work permits may be renewed subject to satisfying the conditions for renewal. The duration for processing work permits is within 5 to 6 weeks and the official fee for a 1-year work permit in Ghana is $1,000.

Requirements for work permit

To apply for a work permit, the following documentation needs to be provided;

Application letter on company's letterhead Business Registration Documents – certificate of incorporation, certificate of commencement of business, company regulations, form 3&4 (for companies in the old system) or Certificate if incorporation, form 4 and Constitution (for companies in the new system).

Valid (TCC) Tax Clearance Certificate (for existing companies) Letter of employment / Contract Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Certificate (If registered) Letter of support from Ministry, Department or Agency (if required) Bio data page of passport of applicant Curriculum Vitae / Resume Police Clearance Certificate from employee's country of origin or current residence Educational and Professional Certificates Passport & residence permit copy of the signatory to the application (if any) or National ID (if a Ghanaian).

Medical Report – To be done at the Ghana Immigration Service, Accra Non-Citizen ID card – To be done at the NIA Office in Accra COVID Test – to be done at he GIS Clinic

The work permit is the first stage in the work authorization process and therefore does not entitle a prospective employee to engage in work activities in Ghana. To commence work activities, the applicant is required to apply and obtain a residence permit with their company.

Completing Work Permit Application Forms

Work permit application forms are obtainable free of charge at the GIS office. The form requires three classes of information; Company, Employee and Employment contract details. Relevant and accurate information must be provided in all sections to enable the GIS to effectively assess and the application on its own merits and take appropriate decision.

The application forms should be signed by an authorized representative of the employer. The person who signs the application must attach relevant documents as proof that he is an officer of the company (passport, a copy of residence permit etc).

Residence Permit Application Process in Ghana

A Residence Permit is usually obtained after the grant of a work permit. A formal application must be made on behalf of the employee to the Ghana Immigration Service.

The following must accompany the application;

Attach two(2) recent passport pictures Copy of Non-Citizen ID Card Original Passport of employee Approved work permit/Automatic Quota Current Company Tax Clearance Certificate (for existing companies) Letter of support from Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Free Zones Board or Minerals Commission (where applicable) Police Clearance Report from home country Medical Report from Ghana Immigration Service Clinic Non-Citizen ID Card Business Registration Documents Offer letter/Appointment letter/ Contract of employments Company's audited accounts of previous year.

The law provides that a person who has been granted a work permit may one month before the expiration of that permit, apply to the Immigration Quota Committee in the prescribed manner for the renewal of the permit and the application for renewal shall be treated as a fresh application.

Dependent's residence permit

A foreign employee who holds a Residence Permit may apply for a Dependent Residence

Permit for his dependents. Dependents include spouse, children under 18 years of age and parent (s) above the age of 60 years.

To apply for a dependent residence permit the following documents are required;

Application letter on Company's letterhead requesting for residence permit Two passport size photographs of applicant Birth certificate (if child) Marriage Certificate (If spouse) Copy of Non-Citizens ID Card Passport Birth certificate for principal if applying for parent(s) or any documents that proofs so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.