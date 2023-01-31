Key Points

Pakistani citizens will no longer be required to legalize documents when applying for certain immigration permissions in Hague member states who have joined the Apostille Convention

Overview

The government of Pakistan has joined the Apostille Convention, which removes the requirement for certain foreign-issued public documents to be legalized.

As a result, documents originally granted in Pakistan will be accepted by 122 member states belonging to the Apostille Convention. The government of Pakistan will also accept documents issued in the 122 member states.

What are the Changes?

The government of Pakistan joined the Apostille Convention, which removes the requirement for the legalization of public documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and education certificates and degrees in Hague member states. According to the government, this change will help to streamline the immigration application process in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 27 January 2023

