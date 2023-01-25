Key Points

Hungary launched an online service for filing certain immigration application types

Overview

The government of Hungary introduced a new online option for submitting certain immigration-related documents for nationals of the European Economic Area (EEA). The online option will allow EEA nationals to submit registration certificates and residency cards. For additional information on the process and who qualifies for submitting immigration documents online, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Hungary introduced an online service for select foreign nationals to submit registration certificates and residency card applications online. EEA nationals were previously required to attend an in-person appointment as part of the residency card application process.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23 January, 2023

