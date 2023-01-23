Key Points

Kazakhstan has opened new work permit quota applications for 2023

Overview

The government of Kazakhstan opened new work permit quota applications for 2023 . In order to hire a foreign national employee in the country, employers must submit employment and sponsorship applications to the regional authorities in which the work will be performed.

Within the quota request, the employer must provide information on the number of current foreign nationals employed and the number of foreign nationals the company intends to hire in 2023.

What are the Changes?

Originally published JANUARY 19, 2023

