Key Points

Portugal made available a guide called "Working in Portugal" that is designed to inform foreigners working in the country about their rights and responsibilities

Overview

The government of Portugal launched a new guide aimed at providing foreigners working in the country with information about their rights and responsibilities. The guide covers a range of topics, including employment contracts, payment of wages, working hours and rest time, parenting and Social Security registration.

The guide is available in seven different languages, including Portuguese, English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Mandarin and Ukrainian. The guide can be downloaded in PDF format. This makes it accessible to a wide range of individuals, regardless of their language proficiency.

What are the Changes?

The government of Portugal released information on the rights and duties of foreigners working in the country.

Originally published JANUARY 19, 2023

