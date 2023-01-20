Key Points

Poland increased the country's hourly minimum wage on 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Poland increased the hourly minimum wage rate to PLN 22.80 on 1 January 2023. As a result, the minimum monthly wage has increased to PLN 3,490.

What are the Changes?

On 1 January 2023, the government of Poland increased the hourly minimum wage. According to the government announcement, this increase is PNL 480 more than in the past year.

Originally published JANUARY 18, 2023

