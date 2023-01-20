Poland:
Increased Hourly Minimum Wage
20 January 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Poland increased the country's hourly minimum wage on 1
January 2023
Overview
The government of Poland increased the hourly minimum
wage rate to PLN 22.80 on 1 January 2023. As a
result, the minimum monthly wage has increased to PLN 3,490.
What are the Changes?
On 1 January 2023, the government of Poland increased the hourly
minimum wage. According to the government announcement, this
increase is PNL 480 more than in the past year.
