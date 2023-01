Key Points

Malaysia introduced new measures for renewing passports online

Overview

The government of Malaysia introduced measures for the online renewal of passports . Eligible applicants will be permitted to apply through the MYOnline Passport website. Applicants will then be permitted to complete the application form, upload any additional documents and a photograph and make any application payments.

Applicants will then receive notification via email when the passport renewal has been approved and information for registering for an appointment to obtain the document.

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia released information on the online renewal of passports. According to the government announcement, this option was made in order to ensure that Malaysian travel and identity documents remain up to date.

Originally published JANUARY 18, 2023

