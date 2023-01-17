ARTICLE

Key Points

Belgium introduced new estimates for work and residence authorization processing times due to an increase in application submissions

Overview

The government of Belgium is currently experiencing a large influx of immigration and work authorization applications. According to the most recent reports on 3 January 2023, the application timelines based on work authorization type are as follows:

First applications: highly skilled/supervisors' category: 6 weeks

First applications: shortage professions category: 10 weeks

First applications: category other: 8 weeks

First applications: all other categories: 7 weeks

For information on current renewal timelines, check here .

What are the Changes?

The Belgian government introduced new estimated processing timelines for work and residence authorization types. Specifically, in the region of Flanders, the government has advised foreign nationals to be aware of longer processing timelines.

