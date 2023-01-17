Key Points
- Belgium introduced new estimates for work and residence authorization processing times due to an increase in application submissions
Overview
The government of Belgium is currently experiencing a large influx of immigration and work authorization applications. According to the most recent reports on 3 January 2023, the application timelines based on work authorization type are as follows:
- First applications: highly skilled/supervisors' category: 6 weeks
- First applications: shortage professions category: 10 weeks
- First applications: category other: 8 weeks
- First applications: all other categories: 7 weeks
For information on current renewal timelines, check here.
What are the Changes?
The Belgian government introduced new estimated processing timelines for work and residence authorization types. Specifically, in the region of Flanders, the government has advised foreign nationals to be aware of longer processing timelines.
JANUARY 13, 2023
