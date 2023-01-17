Key Points

Morocco expanded the list of nationals eligible to apply for an electronic visa for short-term business and tourism purposes

Overview

The government of Morocco introduced an electronic visa (e-visa) option for short-term business and tourism purposes for nationals of Guatemala, Azerbaijan, India and Jordan on 1 January 2023.

The e-visa will be granted as a single-entry visa and will remain valid for a total period of 180 days from the date of issuance. The maximum period of stay is limited to a period of 30 days.

Applicants can apply within 72 hours for standard e-visas and within 24 hours for express entry visas.

What are the Changes?

The government of Morocco expanded e-visa options for select nationals. According to the government announcement, these measures align with the government's decision to digitize public administration services, particularly for the country's consular and diplomatic missions.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to expand e-visa options in the coming months. Continue to check the government of Morocco's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 January 2023.

