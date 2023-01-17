Key Points

The governments of Croatia and Slovenia have opened land border crossings for Schengen Area nationals

Overview

The government of Slovenia announced changes to border crossing measures between Slovenia and Croatia beginning 1 January 2023. The land border crossing between Slovenia and Croatia will be simplified for nationals holding valid passports issued by a Schengen Area member state.

What are the Changes?

On 1 January 2023, the government of Slovenia lifted land border restrictions for nationals holding Schengen Area-issued passports. These measures are a result of Croatia's entry into the Schengen Area.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Slovenia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 January 2023.

