Key Points

Lithuania announced that foreign nationals will be permitted to apply for a Temporary Residence Permit in their country of residence if it has a VFS Global office

Overview

The government of Lithuania announced that foreign nationals from 34 countries where a VFS Global office is located will be permitted to apply through the service for a temporary residence permit to the country.

The service will be able to provide foreign nationals with access to procedural information on temporary residence permits, receive applications, and collect personal and biometric data from applicants.

Once the application is submitted to a VFS Global Office, the document will be sent to the Migration Department of Lithuania to be reviewed. Generally, the timeline for examination and decision is expected to take between one and three months. General procedure fees are set at EUR 120.

These measures went into place on 2 January 2023 and will remain in force until 1 July 2023. For additional information, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Lithuania will allow foreign nationals to apply for Temporary Residence Permits at a VFS Global office effective 1 January 2023. VFS Global offices for Lithuania currently exist in 34 countries across the globe.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Lithuania's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 January 2023.

