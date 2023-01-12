Key Points

The Netherlands increased monthly income requirements for foreign nationals holding certain work authorization types

Overview

On 1 January 2023, the government of the Netherlands introduced new income requirements for foreign nationals under various work authorization types.? As a result, the following requirements will apply:

Required gross salary per month without holiday allowance for residence and work permit holders: € 1,934.40

Required gross salary per month without holiday allowance for resident and work permits for internships or trainees: € 1,934.40

Required gross salary per month for highly skilled migrants 30 years or older: € 5,008.00

Required gross salary per month for highly skilled migrants younger than 30: € 3,672.00

Required gross salary per month for EU Blue Card holders: € 5,867.00

For additional information and salary changes for other short-term worker types, residence permits and other immigration authorizations, check here .

What are the Changes?

?The government of the Netherlands increased the minimum salary requirements for certain work permit holders.

Originally published JANUARY 11, 2023

