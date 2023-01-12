Key Points

The Netherlands reduced immigration-related processing fees for certain work authorization types on 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of the Netherlands introduced new immigration-related document fees on 1 January 2023. The government reduced the following fees:

Intra-corporate transfer and EU Blue Cards fees reduced to €350.00

Extensions of intra-corporate transfer fees reduced to €350.00

Intra-corporate transfer fees for EU resident permit holders to €210.00

Residence and self-employment authorization from €1446.00 to €350.00

For additional information on short-stay visas, transit visa and other immigration-document types, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands reduced immigration-related document fees effective 1 January 2023. According to the government, these adjustments were made to equalize fees for certain permit types and to make the application process more affordable for applicants.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 10 January, 2023

