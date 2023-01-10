Key Points
- Sri Lanka introduced new consular and immigration-related fees on 31 December 2022
Overview
The government of Sri Lanka introduced new consular fees and immigration-related fees on 31 December 2022. As a result, the following fees will apply:
- Passport applications submitted to in-country consular service offices increase from SRL 3,500 to SRL 5,000.
- Passport applications submitted in a country that does not have a Sri Lankan consulate office increase from SRL 23,000 to SRL 40,000.
- Travel authorization permissions submitted online increased to around 12,800 SRL.
What are the Changes?
On 31 December 2022, the government of Sri Lanka introduced new consular and immigration-related processing fees.
Looking Ahead
Originally published 6 January 2023
