Key Points

Sri Lanka introduced new consular and immigration-related fees on 31 December 2022

Overview

The government of Sri Lanka introduced new consular fees and immigration-related fees on 31 December 2022. As a result, the following fees will apply:

Passport applications submitted to in-country consular service offices increase from SRL 3,500 to SRL 5,000.

Passport applications submitted in a country that does not have a Sri Lankan consulate office increase from SRL 23,000 to SRL 40,000.

Travel authorization permissions submitted online increased to around 12,800 SRL.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 6 January 2023

