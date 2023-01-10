Key Points

The United Arab Emirates introduced new optional measures to accelerate entry into the country from the Dubai International airport

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced expedited entry measures for international travelers entering the country via the Dubai International airport. To qualify, travelers will be required to consent to the use of their biometric data.

If a traveler consents, their biometric data will be used for identification at multiple points of entry (e.g., check-in kiosks and in-person desks) within the airport and will link the information to the traveler's passport for instant identity verification. For additional information on registering, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE introduced accelerated airport processing measures for certain international travelers. According to the government announcement, this measure aims to ensure a faster and more efficient airport experience for travelers. Previously, accelerated biodata checks were only permitted for residents of the UAE and GCC member states.

Originally published JANUARY 6, 2023

