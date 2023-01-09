Key Points
- South Korea updated its COVID-19 entry measures for all international travelers
Overview
The government of South Korea introduced additional COVID-19 entry measures. All travelers entering the country will be required to submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure beginning 5 January 2023. Travelers will also be required to undergo a PCR test within 24 hours of entering the country.
What are the Changes?
The government of South Korea introduced new COVID-19 entry measures. According to the government, these measures were introduced to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 5 January 2023
