ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

South Korea updated its COVID-19 entry measures for all international travelers

Overview

The government of South Korea introduced additional COVID-19 entry measures . All travelers entering the country will be required to submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure beginning 5 January 2023. Travelers will also be required to undergo a PCR test within 24 hours of entering the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea introduced new COVID-19 entry measures. According to the government, these measures were introduced to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 5 January 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.