Key Points

Denmark updated the positive list for foreign nationals holding higher education degrees and for skilled workers on 1 January 2023

Overview

The government of Denmark introduced a new Positive List for individuals with higher education and a Positive List for Skilled Work on 1 January 2023. The positive lists will remain in effect until 30 June 2023.

The Positive List contains professions currently experiencing labor shortages in Denmark. It provides a work and residence permit path for foreign nationals from countries outside of the European Union or the European Economic Area.

The positive list for people with a higher education contains a total of 40 job titles and the positive list for skilled work contains 36 job titles.

What are the Changes?

On 1 January 2023, the Danish government updated the Positive List for Higher Education and Skilled Work. The new list will remain in effect until 30 June 2023. For more information on these new titles, check here .

Looking Ahead

Originally published 5 January 2023

