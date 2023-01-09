ARTICLE

Key Points

Iceland increased the fees associated with immigration documents on 30 December 2022

Overview

The government of Iceland introduced new immigration fees on 30 December 2022. The following fees will apply as a result:

Icelandic citizenship increased from ISK 25,000 to ISK 27,000.

The notification fee for Icelandic citizenship increased from ISK 12,500 to ISK 13,500.

Residence permits, residence permit renewals, and temporary residence permits increased from ISK 45,000 to ISK 48,000.

Reissuing a residence permit card increased from ISK 7,500 to ISK 8,000.

Reissuing a residence permit for relatives of European Economic Area (EEA) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) citizens who are not EEA or EFTA citizens increased from ISK 4,500 to ISK 4,800.

What are the Changes?

The government of Iceland introduced new fees related to the issuance and processing of immigration documents, such as resident permit cards.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Iceland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 5 January 2023

