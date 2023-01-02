Key Points

Bahrain introduced a new program for renewing expired or cancel work authorization types

Overview

The government of Bahrain introduced a Labour Registration Program for foreign nationals seeking to renew work authorization in the country. Through the program, foreign nationals with expired work permits or work permits that an employer has canceled will be permitted to apply for self-sponsored work permissions that will remain valid for up to two years.

The program also aims to correct foreign national workers' legal status in the country for individuals previously employed under a Flexi work permit.

Foreign nationals with criminal offenses or those on visitor status will not be permitted to apply through the program. Foreign nationals can check eligibility through the Eligibility to Apply Through Registration service.

From there, eligible applicants will be invited to register through a government-accredited registration center. The centers will be responsible for updating a foreign national's status and verifying all required qualifications or certificates before granting a work permit.

Foreign nationals who have registered through the program will also be permitted to work in specialization occupations so long as a license of permission has been obtained.

What are the Changes

The government of Bahrain launched a new work authorization program that will simplify the process of obtaining work permission in the country. According to the announcement, the program will be launched in cooperation with the private sector and will help to streamline the process of registering for an occupation and create safer workplace protections. For additional information, check here.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bahrain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.