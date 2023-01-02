Key Points

The United Arab Emirates introduced new procedures for the issuance of stay permissions for foreign nationals in Dubai

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that foreign nationals who were granted a UAE Residence Visa for Dubai will now be issued an Emirates Identity Card instead of a UAE Residence Visa stamp endorsed in a passport.

What are the Changes?

According to the government announcement, these measures will better align residency permission measures with regions in the rest of the UAE.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 December, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.