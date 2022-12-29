Key Points

The United Arab Emirates introduced new measures for Emiratization requirements

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued new measures for advertising Emirasition jobs. Employers should not refer to the government's Emiratization policies or their benefits during the advertisement process unless they have obtained specific permission from the Ministry.

The government also introduced additional measures aimed at prohibiting misleading advertisements, which do not represent available and real job opportunities or advertise unskilled jobs.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE introduced new measures and advice for employers required to adhere to Emiratization policies. According to the government announcement, these measures were introduced to ensure consistency in Emiratization requirements.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.