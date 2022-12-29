United Arab Emirates:
Measures To Prevent Abuse Of Emiratization Requirements
29 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The United Arab Emirates introduced new measures for
Emiratization requirements
Overview
The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued new measures
for advertising Emirasition jobs. Employers should not
refer to the government's Emiratization policies or their
benefits during the advertisement process unless they have obtained
specific permission from the Ministry.
The government also introduced additional measures aimed at
prohibiting misleading advertisements, which do not represent
available and real job opportunities or advertise unskilled
jobs.
What are the Changes?
The government of the UAE introduced new measures and advice for
employers required to adhere to Emiratization policies. According
to the government announcement, these measures were introduced to
ensure consistency in Emiratization requirements.
Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.
