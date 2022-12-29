Key Points

Spain will automatically update EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates that will expire before 30 June 2023

Overview

The government of Spain will automatically update EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates that were issued by the Spanish Ministry of Health if the application will expire prior to 30 June 2023.?The Ministry will send eligible holds an email containing an updated and fully valid EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

What are the Changes?

The government of Spain will automatically update EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates for individuals holding a certificate issued in Spain that is due to expire prior to 30 June 2023. According to the government announcement, these measures will ensure that documents remain up-to-date and valid.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.