Spain:
Automatic Updates To COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates
29 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Spain will automatically update EU Digital COVID-19 vaccination
certificates that will expire before 30 June 2023
Overview
The government of Spain will automatically update EU
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates that were
issued by the Spanish Ministry of Health if the application will
expire prior to 30 June 2023.?The Ministry will send eligible holds
an email containing an updated and fully valid EU Digital COVID-19
vaccination certificate.
What are the Changes?
The government of Spain will automatically update EU COVID-19
vaccination certificates for individuals holding a certificate
issued in Spain that is due to expire prior to 30 June 2023.
According to the government announcement, these measures will
ensure that documents remain up-to-date and valid.
Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.
