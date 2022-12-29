Sweden:
Stricter Check Measures Introduced
29 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Sweden introduced new measures aimed at preventing employer and
employee abuse of immigration permissions for the country
Overview
The government of Sweden announced new
measures seeking to prevent the abuse of residence and
immigration permissions in the country. As a result, the Swedish
Migration Agency will be permitted to withdraw residence permits
when immigration system abuse is suspected.
The Agency will also introduce additional measures to continue
to ensure that residence permit holders continue to meet all
conditions under which the permit was originally granted.
What are the Changes?
The government of Sweden plans to introduce additional measures
to prevent the abuse of all residence permit types. According to
the government, these measures aim to ensure that the system for
regulating immigration to Sweden is not abused.
Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Sweden
Job Seeker Visa Introduced
Envoy Global, Inc.
On 31 October 2022, the government of Portugal introduced a new visa for foreign nationals seeking a job in the country...
Immigration Comparative Guide
Lexus Law
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) Guidance
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In this post we look at Biometric Residence Permits or BRPs. We look at what a Biometric Residence Permit is, who has to enrol biometric information,...
First Residence Application In Monaco - Step By Step
CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo
All persons aged 16 or over who wish to become permanent residents in Monaco or to spent over three months at a time in Monaco must apply to the Monegasque authorities for a residence permit.