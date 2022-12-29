Key Points

Sweden introduced new measures aimed at preventing employer and employee abuse of immigration permissions for the country

Overview

The government of Sweden announced new measures seeking to prevent the abuse of residence and immigration permissions in the country. As a result, the Swedish Migration Agency will be permitted to withdraw residence permits when immigration system abuse is suspected.

The Agency will also introduce additional measures to continue to ensure that residence permit holders continue to meet all conditions under which the permit was originally granted.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden plans to introduce additional measures to prevent the abuse of all residence permit types. According to the government, these measures aim to ensure that the system for regulating immigration to Sweden is not abused.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.

