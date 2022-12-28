Key Points

Singapore updated the termination grace period timeline for foreign nationals and their dependents holding certain immigration permission types

Overview

The government of Singapore updated cancellation measures for certain immigration pass types. These measures include:

Reducing the termination notice period to one week from the date of departure unless the pass expires sooner for S Pass and EP holders.

and holders. The cancellation period for Short-Term Visit Passes (STVP) and dependents of S Pass holders must submit a notice within 30 days of cancellation.

The cancellation period for Short-Term Visit Passes (STVP) and dependents of EP holders must submit a notice within 90 days of cancellation.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore updated cancellation timeline measures for holders of certain immigration passes on 30 November 2022.

