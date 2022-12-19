An immigrant quota work permit is an authorization for a foreign national to seek or accept employment. Unless an immigrant quota work permit is issued, such employment is not permitted. Under the GIPC Act, every company registered with the Centre is entitled to an initial automatic immigrant quota for a specific number of expatriate employees depending on its paid-up capital.

How Many GIPC quotas do I qualify for?

Section 30 of the GIPC Act 1994 (Act 478) provides as follows:

Every enterprise with a paid up capital of US$50,000 but less than US$ 250,000 or its equivalent in cedis is entitled to an initial automatic maximum immigrant quota of one person.

Every enterprise with a paid up capital of US$250,000.00 but less than US$500,000.00 or its equivalent in cedis is entitled to an initial automatic maximum immigrant quota of two persons.

Every enterprise with a paid up capital of US$500,000.00 but less than US$700,000.00 or its equivalent in Cedis is entitled to an initial automatic maximum immigrant quota of 3 persons.

Every enterprise with a paid up capital of US$700,000 or more or its equivalent in cedis is entitled to an initial automatic maximum immigrant quota of 4 persons

Why should a GIPC quota be replaced?

A GIPC Quota may be replaced when the expatriate employee occupying that quota, resigns from the company or dies. In such a scenario, the employer may replace him or her with another employee by applying to GIPC with details of the new employee.

