Key Points

Bahrain introduced a new system for validating academic degrees and qualifications issued to foreign nationals at an institution outside of the country

Overview

The government of Bahrain introduced a new electronic authorization and verification portal . The portal will allow foreign nationals to have degrees and academic qualification documents verified by the government of Bahrain. Foreign nationals holding specific qualifications, including medical, engineering and law-related degrees will need to obtain a Qualification Validation Certificate from an accredited entity in the country. For additional information on the validation process, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Bahrain introduced a new digital portal for verifying academic qualifications. The government stated that the eService portal will simplify procedures, reduce transaction times and ensure that documents are collected properly. Previously, foreign nationals were required to submit documents manually to be verified by the Ministry of Education in Bahrain.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bahrain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 December 2022

