ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Singapore introduced a new scheme for employing foreign nationals that will also aid in expanding the number of skilled workers in the local workforce

Overview

The government of Singapore introduced a new Strategic Economic Priorities (M-SEP) scheme to support growing businesses in the country.

The scheme will give qualifying firms the flexibility to temporarily hire S Pass and Work Permit holders above the prevailing Dependency Ratio Ceiling (DRC) and S Pass sub-DRC. As a result, eligible firms will be permitted to obtain additional S Pass and Work Permit quotas of up to 5% above the base workforce headcount, subject to a cap of 50 workers per firm.

Permissions under the M-SEP scheme will remain valid for at least two years and can be renewed so long as the employer continues to meet all qualifying conditions. To qualify, firms must:

Commit to hiring or training local employees;

Participate in programs or activities in line with one of the following economic priorities:

Investments that support Singapore's hub strategy

Innovation or Research and Development (R&D); or

Internationalization.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore introduced a new framework for hiring foreign nationals. According to the government, this change will support the growth of businesses that contribute to Singapore's strategic economic growth.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.