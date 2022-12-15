ARTICLE

Key Points

Zambia decentralized the printing of long-term permits to three regional immigration offices effective 25 November 2022

Overview

The government of Zambia announced that it will decentralize the printing of long-term permits to three regional immigration offices. These offices are in Ndola, Livingstone and Solweni. As a result of this change, these offices will manage the printing of employment, investor, spouse and residence permits in the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Zambia decentralized the printing of long-term permits. According to the government announcement, this decision aims to make the printing of long-term permits more convenient and cost-effective.

Looking Ahead

In the coming year, the government plans to further roll out printing measures to all regional immigration offices in the country. Continue to check the government of Zambia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December 2022

