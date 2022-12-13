Key Points

Denmark opened two new immigration branch offices in Esbjerg and Sønderborg to expand processing capacities

Overview

The government of Denmark opened new immigration branch offices in Esbjerg and Sønderborg on 1 December 2022. As a result, foreign nationals will now be permitted to apply for residence, have biometrics recorded upon arrival or apply for a re-entry permit in the two cities.

What are the Changes?

The government of Denmark opened immigration branch offices in the cities of Esbjerg and Sønderborg. These offices were introduced to reduce wait-times and the distance individuals need to travel to access a Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration office.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 December, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.