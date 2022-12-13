Key Points

The Philippines introduced a new electronic traveler registration entry system on 5 December 2022

Overview

The government of the Philippines launched a new platform on 5 December 2022 that will replace arrival cards and the One Health Pass. As a result, travelers entering the country will be required to register through the eTravel platform no more than 72 hours prior to departure for the Philippines. Travelers will be required to provide the following information when registering:

Biographical information

Travel details

Health declarations, including information on vaccination history.

Travelers will then receive a green QR code that can be used for express entry into the country. If the traveler receives a red code, the traveler will be required to undergo an interview upon arrival and may be required to undergo a quarantine period.

For additional information, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines launched a new eTravel platform to track entry into the country and traveler vaccination history. According to the government, the new platform will consolidate all data collection processes at entry ports into the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9 December, 2022

