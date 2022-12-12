The Indonesian government has announced a mandatory annual reporting deadline for employers of foreign workers. According to the announcement, employers must provide Indonesia's Ministry of Manpower with an annual manpower report no later than January 10, 2023. Submission of the annual report has been required since 2018, but the precise due date is announced each year. Failure to submit the report by the stated deadline may result in fines or other sanctions against the employer.

Annual Manpower Report Requirements

Under Article 32 of Indonesia's Foreign Workers Utilization Procedure law, employers of foreign nationals are required to submit an annual report to the Ministry of Manpower. The annual report should include the following data:

Utilization of foreign workers;

Termination of any foreign workers before the end of their employment agreement; and

Implementation of education and training (knowledge transfer) for Indonesian counterparts of foreign workers.

Given the narrow window before the deadline, employers are encouraged to prepare and submit the annual report as soon as possible. Sanctions for reporting failures can include administrative fines, as well as revocation of existing work permits and temporary suspension of the ability to apply for new work permits. Please continue to follow updates on our blog, The Mobile Workforce.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.