Foreigners and Vietnamese citizens both can now have electronic identification accounts. The complete list of information regarding foreigner electronic identification accounts is provided below.

What is an identification account for foreigners?

The registration, verification, creation, and identification of each individual or organization within the electronic environment is known as electronic identification.

Vietnam now uses electronic identification for both Vietnamese citizens and foreigners. The specific set of natural numbers created by the electronic identification and authentication system to manage the electronic identification of the individual as a foreigner is the identification number of a foreigner.

The following information is included in the electronic identification of foreigners, according to Article 8 of Decree 59/2022/ND-CP:

Personal information such as Foreigner's identification number; full name; date of birth; nationality; sex; Number, symbol, date of issue, place of issue of passport, or international travel document.

Biometric information including fingerprint and portrait.

Subjects granted electronic identification accounts for foreigners are foreigners aged 14 or older who enter Vietnam; For foreigners who are under 14 years old or are guardians, they may register under the electronic identification accounts of their parents or guardians (Based on Article 11 of Decree 59).

What is the purpose of the foreigner identification account?

Identification accounts for foreigners have 2 levels:

Level 1 electronic identification accounts are valid for proving personal information in activities and transactions that require the provision of personal information.

Level 2 e-identification account has a value equivalent to a passport or international travel document in performing transactions requiring the presentation of a passport or a valid international travel document.

When conducting transactions that call for the presentation of such documents, it is beneficial to supply information in synchronized documents into an electronic identification account for comparison.

How can foreigners register for identification accounts?

Foreigners may self-register for a level 1 identification account using the VNelD application on mobile phones in accordance with Clause 1, Article 15 of Decree 59/2022.

The VNeID application requires users to register for a personal identification account and provide information such as their passport number or other valid international travel documents, as well as their email address and phone number (if any). Then provide personal information in accordance with the VNelD application's instructions.

Receive portrait images through a mobile phone, then use the VNelD application to apply for an electronic identification account.

The electronic identity management agency will use the VNelD application, SMS, or email address to notify users of their registration results.

Foreigners who intend to register for a level 2 e-ID account must proceed immediately to the immigration management office of the Ministry of Public Security or the provincial Public Security Department to complete the necessary steps, according to Clause 2, Article 15 of Decree 59.

Individuals must provide their passports or other forms of international identification while registering the electronic identification account. They must also request for additional information to be added to their electronic identification account while providing information about their email addresses or phone number (if any).

In addition to taking a portrait photo and collecting fingerprints for authentication with the National Immigration Database, the receiving officer will insert this information into the electronic identity and authentication system.

The immigration authority will send the request for an e-identity account to the e-identification and verification agency after confirming the foreign person's consent to register to create an electronic identification account.

The electronic identification and authentication management agency will notify the result of their registration for a level 2 electronic identity account via the VNelD application, SMS, or email address.

Originally published September 14, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.