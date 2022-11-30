Key Points

Switzerland announced 2023 quotas for the recruitment of select foreign nationals

Overview

The government of Switzerland set its quotas for the recruitment of qualified specialists for 2023. The government will maintain quotas on the number of skilled workers permitted to be recruited from countries outside of the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) that were set in 2022. As a result, as many as:

8,500 qualified specialists from outside of the EU and EFTA can be recruited in 2023

4,500 foreign nationals from outside of the EU and EFTA can be recruited under a B residence permit in 2023; and

4,000 foreign nationals from outside of the EU and EFTA can be recruited under a short-term L residence permit.

The government will also grant work authorization to service providers from EU or EFTA countries to work in the country for a period of more than 90 or 120 days per year. The quota will be set to 3,000 short-term residents (L) and 500 residents (B).

According to the decision of the Federal Council, up to 3,500 employees can again be recruited from the UK in the coming year: 2,100 with residence permits (B) and 1,400 with short-term residence permits (L).

What are the Changes?

The government of Switzerland established its quota numbers for foreign national applicants permitted to enter the country for skilled work purposes or to provide certain permissible services in 2023. According to the announcement, the quotas have either increased or remained the same from 2022. The government shared that this decision was made as a result of labor shortages and uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

Originally published NOVEMBER 29, 2022

