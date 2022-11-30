ARTICLE

«Familiar expertise in a new look - the next generation of our popular CONVINUS newsletter is here! » To take the next steps, we have repackaged our popular newsletter and given it a modern layout. We cannot master the challenges in the Global Mobility sector alone, so we offer our great CONVINUS Global Network partners a special platform here. In each of our newsletters we will introduce you to some of them. The issues that concern you also concern us. For this reason, we are pleased to present the autumn issue 2022, with the following focus: «Remote Work / Digital Nomad / Home Office» " CONVINUS for the perspective from Switzerland " Globalization Partners for a global overview " Artus for the perspective from Austria " Corporate Relocations Greece for the perspective from Greece

Download: CONVINUS Global Mobility Insights NEWSLETTER Herbst / Fall 2022

